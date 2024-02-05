Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

