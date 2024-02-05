Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $7.56 on Monday, reaching $399.53. 464,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,071. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.47. The company has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

