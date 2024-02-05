Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.10.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE:APD traded down $34.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.35. 4,524,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $217.03 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.