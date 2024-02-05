Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.07. 1,120,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

