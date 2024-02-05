Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 41,761 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,761 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 653,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,418 shares of company stock worth $11,979,970 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Roku stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,197. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

