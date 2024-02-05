IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.840-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $34.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.07. 432,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.09 and its 200 day moving average is $490.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,064,000 after buying an additional 82,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

