Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,584,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

