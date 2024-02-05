Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Stock Position Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $795,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFSB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.