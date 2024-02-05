Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,312 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $15.72. 15,469,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,448,605. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.