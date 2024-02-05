Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 1.4% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.62. 100,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,594. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

