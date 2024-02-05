Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $971,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,876 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

