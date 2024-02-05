Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. 317,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

