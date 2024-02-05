Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Shares of EFX traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.48. 276,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,169. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

