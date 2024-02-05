United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. 3,428,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

