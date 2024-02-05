Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,760 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Electronic Arts makes up 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.54. 593,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

