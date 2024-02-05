Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,062 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 626,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,428. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

