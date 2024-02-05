Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 20,391 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.