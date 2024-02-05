Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

