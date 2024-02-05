Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $691,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

MCK traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,047. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $510.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

