Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,985. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.