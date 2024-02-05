Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,354,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.