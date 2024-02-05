Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,020. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $246.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.