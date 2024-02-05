Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,847 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $32.25.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

