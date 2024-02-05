Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $63.75 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,211. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $164.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.