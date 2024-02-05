Insider Buying: Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) CEO Buys 1,170,000 Shares of Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo bought 1,170,000 shares of Treasure Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at $316,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Treasure Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Treasure Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treasure Global Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Treasure Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

