Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,025,035.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.23. 424,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

