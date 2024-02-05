Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,025,035.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:NUE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.23. 424,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
