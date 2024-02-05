Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,188.10.

MPWR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $637.00. 202,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $652.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

