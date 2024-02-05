Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 72,766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $71,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

