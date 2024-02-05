Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £136.74 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.74 ($173.84).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($200,459.06).

On Friday, November 10th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £138.88 ($176.56).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 2.1 %

MAB traded down GBX 5.57 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 253.63 ($3.22). 190,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,428. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 147 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.76) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.