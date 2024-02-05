Rede Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 83,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.