24,477 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 7,907,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,373,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.