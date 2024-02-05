Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 3,437,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,449. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

