Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %

Welltower stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,063. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.