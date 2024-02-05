Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $383.87. 669,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,981. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $388.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.30 and a 200 day moving average of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

