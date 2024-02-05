Tanager Wealth Management LLP Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 107,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 603,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. 711,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,854. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

