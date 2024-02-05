Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
