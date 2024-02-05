Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 261,831 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 4,724.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,831 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 2.54% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XONE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.64. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

