Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $188.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

