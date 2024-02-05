BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Stake Boosted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,608 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 16.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 9.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $78,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,894,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,856 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $58,901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $41,654,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $17,757,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 66,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

