DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 3,847,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,876,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Specifically, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.13, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.