AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $39.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,782.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,153. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,648.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,576.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

