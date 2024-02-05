Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

