Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 588 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 179,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

