Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 2,632 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.71. 1,016,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

