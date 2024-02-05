Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,140 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Stantec comprises about 2.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stantec worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

Stantec stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. 11,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.