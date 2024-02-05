Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 138,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 80,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter.

XME traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.41. 707,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,052. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

