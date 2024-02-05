Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 284.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,470 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

Shares of TECK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 714,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,460. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

