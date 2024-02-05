Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 300,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

