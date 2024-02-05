Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $19.33. 37,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

