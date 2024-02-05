Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 867.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.56. 580,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

